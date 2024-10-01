© 2024
WANC 103.9 Ticonderoga will be off the air frequently to allow for tower climbers to safely complete extensive work.
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Bennington Bookshop and The Bookstore in Lenox

By Joe Donahue
Published October 1, 2024 at 11:35 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks come from are Phil Lewis from Bennington Bookshop in Bennington, Vermont and Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.

Matt:

  • Prisoner of Lies: Jack Downey's Cold War by Barry Werth
  • Our Green Heart: The Soul and Science of Forests by Diana Beresford-Kroeger
  • Playground by Richard Powers
  • The World She Edited: Katharine S. White at The New Yorker by Amy Reading
  • The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald (100th anniversary coming up!)

Phil:

  • Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout
  • Death at the Sign of the Rook by Kate Atkinson
  • The Women on Platform Two by Laura Anthony
  • The Bookbinder by Pip Williams
  • The River is Waiting by Wally Lamb
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
