Book Picks - Bennington Bookshop and The Bookstore in Lenox
This week's Book Picks come from are Phil Lewis from Bennington Bookshop in Bennington, Vermont and Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.
Matt:
- Prisoner of Lies: Jack Downey's Cold War by Barry Werth
- Our Green Heart: The Soul and Science of Forests by Diana Beresford-Kroeger
- Playground by Richard Powers
- The World She Edited: Katharine S. White at The New Yorker by Amy Reading
- The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald (100th anniversary coming up!)
Phil:
- Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout
- Death at the Sign of the Rook by Kate Atkinson
- The Women on Platform Two by Laura Anthony
- The Bookbinder by Pip Williams
- The River is Waiting by Wally Lamb