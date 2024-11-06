© 2024
The Roundtable

Special Post-Election Panel 2024

Published November 6, 2024 at 9:00 AM EST
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. For our three-hour post-mortem election panel this morning we welcome Albany Law School Professor of Law and Director of The Justice Center Sarah Rogerson, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, Senior Fellow at the Bard Center for Civic Engagement Jim Ketterer, Political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post, Wall Street Investment Banker Mark Wittman, public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan, Former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain, The Ulster County Comptroller and the former president and CEO of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley March Gallagher, Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, Diplomat in residence at Bard College Ambassador Fred Hof, Tetherless World Chair of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences Jim Hendler, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.

