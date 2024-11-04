© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Ron Stallworth's “The Gangs of Zion: A Black Cop’s Crusade in Mormon Country.”

By Joe Donahue
Published November 4, 2024 at 11:10 AM EST

“New York Times” bestselling author of “Black Klansman” Ron Stallworth returns with another first-hand account trailblazing policework in the most unlikely place for a black cop in the 1990s. His new book is “The Gangs of Zion.” Determined to pursue his passion for undercover work wherever it leads Ron Stallworth finally lands in Salt Lake City Utah.

Once again, he is an outsider not only as a black man on a mostly white police force. But also, as an unapologetic non-believer in a state dominated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. But soon after his first drug bust in the beehive, Stallworth makes a startling discovery. Bloods and crips are infiltrating Mormon country threatening to turn the deeply conservative community into a hotbed of crime.

Now, Stallworth has a new mission, that the more Stallworth speaks truth to power the more determined the gatekeepers in Utah are there to silence them. He writes all about this in “The Gangs of Zion: A Black Cop’s Crusade in Mormon Country.”

Tags
The Roundtable Ron Stallworth book
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Roxana Robinson's "Leaving"
    Joe Donahue
    Roxana Robinson is the award-winning author of seven novels, three short story collections, and a biography of Georgia O’Keeffe. Her latest is the novel, "Leaving."
  • The Roundtable
    Gregory Maguire's “Wicked: The Collector's Edition"
    Joe Donahue
    With millions of copies and print around the world Gregory Maguire’s “Wicked” is established not only as a commentary of our time but is a novel to revisit for years to come. To celebrate, the book has been released in a deluxe hardback edition with green stained edges, a ribbon marker, and an elegant foil stamped cover. It is titled “Wicked: The Collector’s Edition: The Inspiration for the for the Smash Broadway Musical and the Upcoming Major Motion Picture.”
  • The Roundtable
    Dava Sobel's "The Elements of Marie Curie: How the Glow of Radium Lit a Path for Women"
    Joe Donahue
    Even now nearly a century after her death Marie Curie remains the only female scientists most people can name. Dava Sobel writes that in her new book “The Elements of Marie Curie.” Which is a portrait of the sole Nobel two-time prize-winning woman decorated in two different fields of science, physics in 1903 with her husband Pierre and chemistry by herself in 1911.
Load More