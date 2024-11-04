Ron Stallworth's “The Gangs of Zion: A Black Cop’s Crusade in Mormon Country.”

“New York Times” bestselling author of “Black Klansman” Ron Stallworth returns with another first-hand account trailblazing policework in the most unlikely place for a black cop in the 1990s. His new book is “The Gangs of Zion.” Determined to pursue his passion for undercover work wherever it leads Ron Stallworth finally lands in Salt Lake City Utah.

Once again, he is an outsider not only as a black man on a mostly white police force. But also, as an unapologetic non-believer in a state dominated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. But soon after his first drug bust in the beehive, Stallworth makes a startling discovery. Bloods and crips are infiltrating Mormon country threatening to turn the deeply conservative community into a hotbed of crime.

Now, Stallworth has a new mission, that the more Stallworth speaks truth to power the more determined the gatekeepers in Utah are there to silence them. He writes all about this in “The Gangs of Zion: A Black Cop’s Crusade in Mormon Country.”