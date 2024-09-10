Book Picks - Green Toad Bookstore and The Book House of Styuvesant Plaza
This week's Book Picks come from Jim Havener from Green Toad Bookstore in Great Barrington, MA and Cheryl McKeon from The Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza in Albany, NY.
Jim:
- Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner
- Clear by Carys Davies
- Wild Ground by Emily Usher
- No Road Leading Back by Chris Heath
- Our Kindred Creatures by Bill Wasik & Monica Murphy
- The Country Girls by Edna O'Brien
Cheryl McKeon:
- There Are Rivers in the Sky by Elif Shafak (Knopf)
- Silence by Julia Park Tracey (Sibylline Press) Sept. 24
- A Hudson Valley Reckoning: Discovering the Forgotten History of Slaveholding in My Dutch American Family by Debra Bruno (Three Hills - Cornell University Press) Oct. 15
- The Trackers by Charles Frazier (Ecco) -paperback
- The Sequel by Jean Hanff Korelitz (Macmillan) Oct. 1
- Literary Journeys: Mapping Fictional Travels across the World of Literature, edited by John McMurtrie (Princeton University Press) September 10, 2024