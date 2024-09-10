Book Picks - Green Toad Bookstore and The Book House of Styuvesant Plaza

This week's Book Picks come from Jim Havener from Green Toad Bookstore in Great Barrington, MA and Cheryl McKeon from The Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza in Albany, NY.

Jim:



Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner

Clear by Carys Davies

Wild Ground by Emily Usher

No Road Leading Back by Chris Heath

Our Kindred Creatures by Bill Wasik & Monica Murphy

The Country Girls by Edna O'Brien



Cheryl McKeon:

