9/30/24 Special Lockbox Panel: Politics of Chaos

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Political Consultant Libby Post, the Robert Clements Professor of Democracy and Politics at Dartmouth College Russell Muirhead, and the Senator Joseph Clark Professor of Ethics in Politics and Government Emerita at Harvard University Nancy Rosenblum. Muirhead and Rosenblum are the authors of the new book: "Ungoverning: The Attack on the Administrative State and the Politics of Chaos."

This panel is in a new pre-fund drive format that aims to provide information and discussion on topics pertaining to the 2024 election.