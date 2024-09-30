© 2024
The Roundtable

David Wroblewski’s “Familiaris”

By Joe Donahue
Published September 30, 2024 at 11:15 AM EDT

The follow up to David Wroblewski’s beloved number one “New York Times” Bestselling classic “The Story of Edgar Sawtelle,” “Familiaris” is the stirring origin story of the Sawtelle family and the dogs that carry the Sawtelle name.

It is Spring 1919, and John Sawtelle’s imagination has gotten him into trouble once again. Now John and his newlywed wife, Mary, along with their two best friends and three dogs are setting off for Wisconsin’s Northwoods where they hope to make a fresh start and with a little luck discover what it takes to live a life of meaning, purpose, and adventure. But the place they are headed for is far stranger and more perilous than they realize and it will take all their ingenuity along with a few new friends, human, animal, and otherworldly to realize their dreams.

David Wroblewski
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
