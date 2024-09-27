© 2024
David Wroblewski

    David Wroblewski’s “Familiaris”
    Joe Donahue
    The follow up to David Wroblewski’s beloved number one “New York Times” Bestselling classic “The Story of Edgar Sawtelle,” “Familiaris” is the stirring origin story of the Sawtelle family and the dogs that carry the Sawtelle name.