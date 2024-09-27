© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WANC 103.9 Ticonderoga will be off the air frequently to allow for tower climbers to safely complete extensive work. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time.
The Roundtable

WAM Theater Presents "Galileo’s Daughter"

By Sarah LaDuke
Published September 27, 2024 at 11:12 AM EDT

Rattled by a personal crisis, a playwright flees to Florence to study the letters between Galileo and his eldest daughter Maria Celeste.

Caught up in the threats against her father, Maria must abandon her work and join a convent. The writer’s discovery of Maria’s strength and tenacity inspires her own pursuit of purpose. Alternating between past and present, this play is a personal examination of faith, forgiveness, and the cost of seeking and speaking truth.

WAM Theatre presents “Galileo’s Daughter” by Jessica Dickey at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre Shakespeare & Company, Lenox, MA from October 18 - November 3 before transferring to Central Square Theater in Cambridge, MA. The play is directed by Reena Dutt.

In accordance with their unique mission of arts as activism WAM Theatre will donate a portion of box office sales to funding the Girls Science After School Programs run by Flying Cloud Institute in Berkshire County.

Artistic Director of WAM Theatre, Genée Coreno, is here now to tell us more – along with actor Sandra Seoane-Serí, a freelance film and stage actress based in Boston and New York – playing Maria Celeste in “Galileo’s Daughter.”

Tags
The Roundtable wam theatreplaygenée corenoSandra Seoane-Serí
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
Load More