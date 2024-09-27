WAM Theater Presents "Galileo’s Daughter"

Rattled by a personal crisis, a playwright flees to Florence to study the letters between Galileo and his eldest daughter Maria Celeste.

Caught up in the threats against her father, Maria must abandon her work and join a convent. The writer’s discovery of Maria’s strength and tenacity inspires her own pursuit of purpose. Alternating between past and present, this play is a personal examination of faith, forgiveness, and the cost of seeking and speaking truth.

WAM Theatre presents “Galileo’s Daughter” by Jessica Dickey at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre Shakespeare & Company, Lenox, MA from October 18 - November 3 before transferring to Central Square Theater in Cambridge, MA. The play is directed by Reena Dutt.

In accordance with their unique mission of arts as activism WAM Theatre will donate a portion of box office sales to funding the Girls Science After School Programs run by Flying Cloud Institute in Berkshire County.

Artistic Director of WAM Theatre, Genée Coreno, is here now to tell us more – along with actor Sandra Seoane-Serí, a freelance film and stage actress based in Boston and New York – playing Maria Celeste in “Galileo’s Daughter.”

