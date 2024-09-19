Tom Seeman's "Animals I Want to See: A Memoir of Growing Up in the Projects and Defying the Odds”

In the new book “Animals I Want to See: A Memoir of Growing Up in the Projects and Defying the Odds” Tom Seeman, who went to go graduate Summa Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa at Yale, nailed a perfect score on his LSATS, and attended Harvard Law looks back on his hard scrabbled childhood in Toledo, Ohio during the turbulent 1960s and 70s.

He doesn’t sugarcoat his neighborhood encounters with bullies, dog bites, broken glass, and other dangers or his moments of shame over secondhand clothes and food stamps. Yet throughout he focuses on the simple joys of his community.