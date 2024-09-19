© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Tom Seeman's "Animals I Want to See: A Memoir of Growing Up in the Projects and Defying the Odds”

By Joe Donahue
Published September 19, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT

In the new book “Animals I Want to See: A Memoir of Growing Up in the Projects and Defying the Odds” Tom Seeman, who went to go graduate Summa Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa at Yale, nailed a perfect score on his LSATS, and attended Harvard Law looks back on his hard scrabbled childhood in Toledo, Ohio during the turbulent 1960s and 70s.

He doesn’t sugarcoat his neighborhood encounters with bullies, dog bites, broken glass, and other dangers or his moments of shame over secondhand clothes and food stamps. Yet throughout he focuses on the simple joys of his community.

Tags
The Roundtable memoirTom Seeman
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More