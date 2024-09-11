"Geraldine Ferraro: Paving The Way" Special Screening at the Triplex in Great Barrington, MA

"Geraldine Ferraro: Paving The Way" is a new documentary about the first woman to ever be nominated for vice president by a major American political party, we're celebrating the legacy of a true trailblazer.

There will be a special screening of the film on September 15th at the Triplex in Great Barrington, MA. Director Donna Zaccaro sits down with activist and journalist Letty Cottin Pogrebin on to discuss the film and her mother’s life, career, and impact on the current political landscape.