"Geraldine Ferraro: Paving The Way" Special Screening at the Triplex in Great Barrington, MA

By Joe Donahue
Published September 11, 2024 at 11:12 AM EDT

"Geraldine Ferraro: Paving The Way" is a new documentary about the first woman to ever be nominated for vice president by a major American political party, we're celebrating the legacy of a true trailblazer.

There will be a special screening of the film on September 15th at the Triplex in Great Barrington, MA. Director Donna Zaccaro sits down with activist and journalist Letty Cottin Pogrebin on to discuss the film and her mother’s life, career, and impact on the current political landscape.

The Roundtable documentaryGeraldine FerraroDonna Zaccaro
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
