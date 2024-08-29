© 2024
What the Constitution means to me

By Jesse King
Published August 29, 2024 at 8:05 PM EDT
On this week’s 51%, we speak with the cast and crew of an upcoming production of Heidi Schreck’s 2017 play, What the Constitution Means to Me, at Hubbard Hall in upstate New York. We also take a trip to Sheffield, Massachusetts, to learn about civil rights icon Elizabeth Freeman, who successfully sued for her freedom during the Revolutionary War. And we remember Dr. Alice Green, activist and founder of Albany’s Center for Law and Justice, who died in August at age 84.

51% U.S. ConstitutionWomen’s Rightshubbard hall
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
  • 51 % The Women's Perspective
    National Breastfeeding Month
    Jesse King
    On this week's 51%, we recognize National Breastfeeding Month. We learn from lactation consultant Cara Banks about what new moms should know as they navigate breastfeeding, and how they can adjust if it doesn't come easily. Our associate producer, Jody Cowan also speaks with singer-songwriter Girl Blue about her new song, and how she balances music with motherhood.
  • Drs. Cynthia Fowler and Ina Vandebroek
    51 % The Women's Perspective
    "Decolonizing science" with Drs. Fowler and Vandebroek
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, our associate producer Jody Cowan speaks with ethnobotanist Dr. Ina Vandebroek and anthropologist Dr. Cynthia Fowler about efforts in the science community to address racism and decolonize the way we study and name native plants around the world.
  • Movie poster for Teardrop on Fire
    51 % The Women's Perspective
    Jessica Palden on “Teardrop on Fire”
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we hear from the director of a new documentary telling the stories of domestic violence survivors in Sri Lanka. Teardrop on Fire, the debut film from director Jessica Palden, explores the community impacts of toxic, abusive relationships, and highlights the allies working to help survivors.
