The Roundtable

Pre-Presidential Debate Special Roundtable Panel

Published September 10, 2024 at 7:00 PM EDT

Prior to airing the Presidential Debate, we present a Pre-Presidential Debate Special Roundtable Panel with a wide-range of experts to discuss the importance of the debate AND to support WAMC’s Locked Box.

Tonight's panelists are Associate Professor in the Political Science & Legal Studies Departments at Suffolk University Rachael Cobb, Corporate Attorney with Phillips Lytle LLP Rich Honen, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel, Western New England University Professor of Political Science and Director of the Polling Institute Tim Vercellotti, and Wall Street Investment Banker Mark Wittman.

