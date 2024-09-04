Ralph Nader’s “Let's Start the Revolution: Tools for Displacing the Corporate State and Building a Country that Works for the People”

Ralph Nader’s latest book “Let's Start the Revolution: Tools for Displacing the Corporate State and Building a Country that Works for the People.” It is an exploration where Nader dissects the astonishing twists and turns that came to us following the 2020 presidential election.

Ralph Nader is an author, lecturer, attorney, and an American political activist in areas of consumer and worker protection, humanitarianism, environmentalism, and democratic government.

