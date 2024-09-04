© 2024
The Roundtable

Ralph Nader’s “Let's Start the Revolution: Tools for Displacing the Corporate State and Building a Country that Works for the People”

By Joe Donahue
Published September 4, 2024 at 11:35 AM EDT

Ralph Nader’s latest book “Let's Start the Revolution: Tools for Displacing the Corporate State and Building a Country that Works for the People.” It is an exploration where Nader dissects the astonishing twists and turns that came to us following the 2020 presidential election.

Ralph Nader is an author, lecturer, attorney, and an American political activist in areas of consumer and worker protection, humanitarianism, environmentalism, and democratic government.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
