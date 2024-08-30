© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Pulitzer Prize–winner Carlos Lozada's "The Washington Book: How to Read Politics and Politicians"

By Joe Donahue
Published August 30, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
"The Washington Book" by Carlos Lozada
Simon & Schuster

A longtime book critic and columnist in Washington, Carlos Lozada dissects all manner of texts: commission reports, political reporting, Supreme Court decisions, and congressional inquiries to understand the controversies animating life in the capital. He also reads books by politicians and top officials: tell-all accounts by administration insiders, campaign biographies by candidates longing for high office, revisionist memoirs by those leaving those offices behind. In his new collection, "The Washington Book: How to Read Politics and Politicians" he shares what he's learned.

Tags
The Roundtable carlos lozadaWashington D.C.criticismmemoirpolitics
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More