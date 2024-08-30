Pulitzer Prize–winner Carlos Lozada's "The Washington Book: How to Read Politics and Politicians"

A longtime book critic and columnist in Washington, Carlos Lozada dissects all manner of texts: commission reports, political reporting, Supreme Court decisions, and congressional inquiries to understand the controversies animating life in the capital. He also reads books by politicians and top officials: tell-all accounts by administration insiders, campaign biographies by candidates longing for high office, revisionist memoirs by those leaving those offices behind. In his new collection, "The Washington Book: How to Read Politics and Politicians" he shares what he's learned.