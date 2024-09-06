© 2024
The Roundtable

Professor at Harvard University and staff writer at The New Yorker Jill Lepore on history and journalism

By Joe Donahue
Published September 6, 2024 at 11:11 AM EDT
Jill Lepore
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
/
provided
Jill Lepore

Jill Lepore is a Professor of American History at Harvard University and a staff writer at The New Yorker. A two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, her many books include the international bestseller "These Truths" and "If Then," which was longlisted for the National Book Award.

Last night she was in Manchester Center, Vermont for a VTDigger event entitled: Democracy, News & History: Unprecedented Times. She spoke about the importance of local journalism, its impact on our communities, and the role it plays in preserving democracy. Joe Donahue spoke with her at the Manchester Community Library about journalism, democracy and her latest book – just out in paperback - “The Deadline.”

Joe Donahue
Joe Donahue
