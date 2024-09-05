Arguably among the worst of all medical afflictions, the dementias slowly destroy one's personality, take a tremendous emotional, physical, and financial toll on patients and families, and are irreversible and inexorably fatal.

The new book, "Winter's End: Dementia and Its Life-Shortening Options" by Dr. Lewis Cohen is constructed around a lengthy and detailed nonfiction account that is layered with the voices of approximately 100 palliative medicine practitioners, legal scholars, bioethicists, social workers, nurses, neurologists, psychiatrists, and other authorities from North America and Europe.

Winter's End is intended to catalyze conversations between clinicians, people affected by dementias, and the general public. Dr. Lewis Cohen is a researcher and psychiatrist in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Jeff Zesiger is a palliative medicine colleague.