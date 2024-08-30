Michio Kaku's "Quantum Supremacy: How the Quantum Computer Revolution Will Change Everything"

Michio Kaku is a professor of physics at the City University of New York, co-founder string field theory, and the author of several widely acclaimed science books including “Hyperspace,” “Beyond Einstein,” “Physics of the Impossible,” and “Physics of the Future.” His latest “Quantum Supremacy” is a tour of humanity's next great technological achievement, quantum computing.

Which eventually may illuminate the deepest mysteries of science and solve some of humanities’ biggest problems like global warming, world hunger, and incurable disease. The quantum computer which harnesses the power and complexity of the atomic realm already promises to be every bit as revolutionary transistor and microchip once were. It’s unprecedented gains and computing power herald advancements that could change every aspect of our daily lives.

Michio Kaku says there is not a single problem humanity faces that could not be addressed by quantum computing. The book is "Quantum Supremacy: How the Quantum Computer Revolution Will Change Everything."