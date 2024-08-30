© 2024
The Roundtable

Michio Kaku's "Quantum Supremacy: How the Quantum Computer Revolution Will Change Everything"

By Joe Donahue
Published August 30, 2024 at 11:12 AM EDT

Michio Kaku is a professor of physics at the City University of New York, co-founder string field theory, and the author of several widely acclaimed science books including “Hyperspace,” “Beyond Einstein,” “Physics of the Impossible,” and “Physics of the Future.” His latest “Quantum Supremacy” is a tour of humanity's next great technological achievement, quantum computing.

Which eventually may illuminate the deepest mysteries of science and solve some of humanities’ biggest problems like global warming, world hunger, and incurable disease. The quantum computer which harnesses the power and complexity of the atomic realm already promises to be every bit as revolutionary transistor and microchip once were. It’s unprecedented gains and computing power herald advancements that could change every aspect of our daily lives.

Michio Kaku says there is not a single problem humanity faces that could not be addressed by quantum computing. The book is "Quantum Supremacy: How the Quantum Computer Revolution Will Change Everything."

The Roundtable quantum computingQuantum Physicsdr. michio kaku
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
