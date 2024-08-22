David Sanger's "New Cold Wars: China's Rise, Russia's Invasion, and America's Struggle to Defend the West"

Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and bestselling author of “The Perfect Weapon,” David Sanger, shares his new account of America’s plunge into simultaneous conversations with two very different adversaries at the Northshire Bookstore in Manchester Center, Vermont this Saturday at 6 p.m.

His new book is “New Cold Wars: China's Rise, Russia's Invasion, and America's Struggle to Defend the West.” Three decades after the end of the Cold War the United States finds itself in a volatile rivalry with the other two great nuclear powers, Xi Jinping’s China and Vladimir Putin’s Russia, in a world far more complex and dangerous than that of half a century ago. Now the three powers are engaged in a high stakes struggle for military, economic, political, and technological supremacy with nations around the world pressured to take sides.

David Sanger is the White House and national security correspondent for the “New York Times” and a bestselling author.