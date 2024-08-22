© 2024
The Roundtable

David Sanger's "New Cold Wars: China's Rise, Russia's Invasion, and America's Struggle to Defend the West"

By Joe Donahue
Published August 22, 2024 at 11:12 AM EDT

Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and bestselling author of “The Perfect Weapon,” David Sanger, shares his new account of America’s plunge into simultaneous conversations with two very different adversaries at the Northshire Bookstore in Manchester Center, Vermont this Saturday at 6 p.m.

His new book is “New Cold Wars: China's Rise, Russia's Invasion, and America's Struggle to Defend the West.” Three decades after the end of the Cold War the United States finds itself in a volatile rivalry with the other two great nuclear powers, Xi Jinping’s China and Vladimir Putin’s Russia, in a world far more complex and dangerous than that of half a century ago. Now the three powers are engaged in a high stakes struggle for military, economic, political, and technological supremacy with nations around the world pressured to take sides.

David Sanger is the White House and national security correspondent for the “New York Times” and a bestselling author.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
