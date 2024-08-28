Shad White's “Mississippi Swindle: Brett Favre and the Welfare Scandal that Shocked America”

In Summer 2008 Shad White, a 32-year-old Rhode scholar and Harvard Law School graduate, was appointed Mississippi’s State Auditor by Governor Phil Brian. In many ways White’s appointment to Head of Department of 140 people charged with preventing corruption among state officials might have seemed odd, in particular he was exceedingly young and had no political connection.

11 months later the youngest state auditor in the country would make international headlines when he exposed the largest public corruption scandal in the nation's poorest state. Which also involved one of Mississippi’s favorite sons and NFL Hall of Famer Bret Favre.

Now in the book “Mississippi Swindle: Brett Favre and the Welfare Scandal that Shocked America” Shad White tells the story of how a small group of powerbrokers enriched themselves by misdirecting nearly 100 million dollars in federal money and how he led a scrapy team of investigators and auditors to bring the culprits to justice.