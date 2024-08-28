© 2024
The Roundtable

Shad White's “Mississippi Swindle: Brett Favre and the Welfare Scandal that Shocked America”

By Joe Donahue
Published August 28, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT

In Summer 2008 Shad White, a 32-year-old Rhode scholar and Harvard Law School graduate, was appointed Mississippi’s State Auditor by Governor Phil Brian. In many ways White’s appointment to Head of Department of 140 people charged with preventing corruption among state officials might have seemed odd, in particular he was exceedingly young and had no political connection.

11 months later the youngest state auditor in the country would make international headlines when he exposed the largest public corruption scandal in the nation's poorest state. Which also involved one of Mississippi’s favorite sons and NFL Hall of Famer Bret Favre.

Now in the book “Mississippi Swindle: Brett Favre and the Welfare Scandal that Shocked America” Shad White tells the story of how a small group of powerbrokers enriched themselves by misdirecting nearly 100 million dollars in federal money and how he led a scrapy team of investigators and auditors to bring the culprits to justice.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
