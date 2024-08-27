David Rohde's “Where Tyranny Begins: The Justice Department, the FBI, and the War on Democracy"

Two-time Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist David Rohde headline making new book, “Where Tyranny Begins: The Justice Department, the FBI, and the War on Democracy,” is out today.

Over the course of his presidency, Donald Trump intimidated, silenced, and manipulated Justice Department and FBI officials. He sowed public doubt in both agencies so successfully that when he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, he paid little political cost and, despite an unprecedented array of criminal indictments, easily won the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

In “Where Tyranny Begins,” Rohde investigates the strategies Trump systematically used to turn the country’s two most powerful law-enforcement agencies into his personal political weapons. Rohde also reveals how, during the Biden years, Justice Department non-partisan 1970s norms that Attorney General Merrick Garland reinforced inadvertently helped Trump, and could fail to deliver a trial and legal accountability by Election Day 2024.