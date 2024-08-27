Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore and Open Door Bookstore
Today's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York and Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, New York.
Kira Wizner:
- Peggy: A Novel by Rebecca Godfrey (with Leslie Jamison)
- A Kid from Marlboro Road: A Novel by Edward Burns
- All the Ways to Go by Jessie Janowitz (Event 8/31)
- The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2024 by Sarah Janssen
- Journal of Solitude by May Sarton
- Giovanni’s Room: A Novel by James Baldwin (Deluxe edition)
- The Preserving Garden: Bottle, Pickle, Ferment, and Cook Homegrown Food All Year Round by Jo Turner
- The Architect and Designer Birthday Book by James Biber (Event 8/31)
Lily Bartels:
- Dinosaurs at the Dinner Party by Edeward Dolnik
- The Future Was Now: Madmen, Mavericks, and the Epic Sci-Fi Summer of 1982 by Chris Nashawaty
- The Life Impossible by Matt Haig
- Art Heist: 50 Artworks You Will Never See by Susie Hodge
- We Used to Live Here by Marcus Kliewer
- October Is Having a Party by Caitlin Friebel