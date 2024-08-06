Book Picks - Battenkill Books and The Golden Notebook
This week's Book Picks come from Connie Brooks and Heather Boyne from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, New York and Drew Broussard from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, New York.
Heather Boyne:
- The Bluestockings: A History of the First Women's Movement by Susannah Gibson
- Centered: People & Ideas Diversifying Design - Edited by Kaleena Sales
- The Yellow Bus - Written and illustrated by Loren Long.
- History of the World in 1,000 Objects
Connie Brooks:
- Orbital by Samantha Harvey
- Enlightenment by Sarah Perry
- Black Bird Oracle by Deborah Harkness
- Horror Movie by Paul Tremblay
Drew Broussard:
- Honey by Isabel Banta
- Craft: Stories I Wrote for the Devil by Ananda Lima
- The Bright Sword by Lev Grossman
- Masquerade by O.O. Sangoyomi
- A Spectre is Haunting Greentree by Carson Winter
- Category Five by Porter Fox
- Horror for Weenies by Emily Hughes
- The Zen of Therapy by Mark Epstein