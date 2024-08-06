Book Picks - Battenkill Books and The Golden Notebook

This week's Book Picks come from Connie Brooks and Heather Boyne from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, New York and Drew Broussard from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, New York.

Heather Boyne:



The Bluestockings: A History of the First Women's Movement by Susannah Gibson

Centered: People & Ideas Diversifying Design - Edited by Kaleena Sales

The Yellow Bus - Written and illustrated by Loren Long.

History of the World in 1,000 Objects



Connie Brooks:



Orbital by Samantha Harvey

Enlightenment by Sarah Perry

Black Bird Oracle by Deborah Harkness

Horror Movie by Paul Tremblay



Drew Broussard:

