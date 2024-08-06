© 2024
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Battenkill Books and The Golden Notebook

By Joe Donahue
Published August 6, 2024 at 11:32 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks come from Connie Brooks and Heather Boyne from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, New York and Drew Broussard from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, New York.

Heather Boyne: 

  • The Bluestockings: A History of the First Women's Movement by Susannah Gibson
  • Centered: People & Ideas Diversifying Design - Edited by Kaleena Sales
  • The Yellow Bus - Written and illustrated by Loren Long.
  • History of the World in 1,000 Objects 

Connie Brooks:

  • Orbital by Samantha Harvey
  • Enlightenment by Sarah Perry
  • Black Bird Oracle by Deborah Harkness
  • Horror Movie by Paul Tremblay

Drew Broussard:

  • Honey by Isabel Banta
  • Craft: Stories I Wrote for the Devil by Ananda Lima
  • The Bright Sword by Lev Grossman
  • Masquerade by O.O. Sangoyomi
  • A Spectre is Haunting Greentree by Carson Winter
  • Category Five by Porter Fox
  • Horror for Weenies by Emily Hughes
  • The Zen of Therapy by Mark Epstein
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
