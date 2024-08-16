© 2024
The Roundtable

Steve Benen's "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past"

By Joe Donahue
Published August 16, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT

The new book “Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past” by Steve Benen is an investigation of the Republican Party’s dangerous campaign to rewrite recent history in real time.

Benen, a critically acclaimed author and Emmy Award winning producer on the Rachel Maddow Show, offers a lens through which to view recent GOP misinformation campaigns, contextualizing aggressive partisan efforts to convince people to not believe their lying eyes, shining a spotlight on the degree to which these campaigns have succeeded their dangerous consequences, and how they can be fought.

Steve Benen
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
