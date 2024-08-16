Steve Benen's "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past"

The new book “Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past” by Steve Benen is an investigation of the Republican Party’s dangerous campaign to rewrite recent history in real time.

Benen, a critically acclaimed author and Emmy Award winning producer on the Rachel Maddow Show, offers a lens through which to view recent GOP misinformation campaigns, contextualizing aggressive partisan efforts to convince people to not believe their lying eyes, shining a spotlight on the degree to which these campaigns have succeeded their dangerous consequences, and how they can be fought.