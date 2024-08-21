© 2024
The Roundtable

Alice Green - archival interview in memoriam

By Joe Donahue
Published August 21, 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT
Dr. Alice Green (WAMC file photo)
Alice Green - the longtime executive director of the Center for Law and Justice, a civil rights organization she founded in 1985 died on Tuesday. She was 84.

For nearly 40 years, the Center has been the foremost change agent in working to transform policies, practices and people in the areas of social justice, criminal justice and prison reform.

In 2021, she wrote her memoir - "We Who Believe in Freedom: Activism and the Struggle for Social Justice" – which exposed readers to police abuse and accountability, criminal justice and prison reform, and political abuse of power in New York’s Capital City.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
