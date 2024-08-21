Alice Green - archival interview in memoriam

Alice Green - the longtime executive director of the Center for Law and Justice, a civil rights organization she founded in 1985 died on Tuesday. She was 84.

For nearly 40 years, the Center has been the foremost change agent in working to transform policies, practices and people in the areas of social justice, criminal justice and prison reform.

In 2021, she wrote her memoir - "We Who Believe in Freedom: Activism and the Struggle for Social Justice" – which exposed readers to police abuse and accountability, criminal justice and prison reform, and political abuse of power in New York’s Capital City.