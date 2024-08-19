Reflections on a career with Phil Donahue

Phil Donahue as died at the age of 88. We re-share this interview in memoriam.

The longtime host of "Donahue," Phil Donahue established the modern daytime talk show format with his focus on audience participation and hot-button social issues. In 1967 he began hosting "The Phil Donahue Show." The show lasted nearly 3-decades and both the host and host won numerous Emmy Awards.

In a WAMC exclusive, Phil Donahue joins us for a special extended interview discussing his long career, politics, the media and even religion.

Originally aired August 2017.

