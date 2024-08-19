© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Reflections on a career with Phil Donahue

By Joe Donahue
Published August 19, 2024 at 11:30 AM EDT
Joe Donahue and Phil Donahue
Joe Donahue and Phil Donahue

Phil Donahue as died at the age of 88. We re-share this interview in memoriam.

The longtime host of "Donahue," Phil Donahue established the modern daytime talk show format with his focus on audience participation and hot-button social issues. In 1967 he began hosting "The Phil Donahue Show." The show lasted nearly 3-decades and both the host and host won numerous Emmy Awards.

In a WAMC exclusive, Phil Donahue joins us for a special extended interview discussing his long career, politics, the media and even religion.

Originally aired August 2017.

Tags
The Roundtable televisiontalk showhostphil donahuein memoriamobituary
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Malachy McCourt
    The Roundtable
    Malachy McCourt - in memoriam
    Joe Donahue
    During the course of his life, Malachy McCourt was a pioneer in talk radio, a soap opera star, a best-selling author; a political activist, and a candidate for governor of the state of New York. Born in Brooklyn in 1931, McCourt was raised in Limerick, Ireland, and returned to the United States in 1952. He died Monday at the age of 92.Malachy McCourt was a friend of the station - speaking with Joe Donahue often. He was last on The Roundtable in 2017 around the release of his book “Death Need Not Be Fatal.”We share a portion of that interview this morning in memoriam.
  • Book cover for "Foregone"
    The Book Show
    Russell Banks - in memoriam
    Joe Donahue
    Russell Banks, an award-winning fiction writer who rooted such novels as “Affliction” and “The Sweet Hereafter” in the wintry, rural communities of his native north-east has died. He was 82. We were fortunate to speak with Banks many times about his work - most recently in 2021 when his novel "Foregone" was released. We re-share interview today, in memoriam.
  • Joe Donahue and Chita Rivera - 2014 at Williamstown Theatre Festival
    The Roundtable
    Chita Rivera - in memoriam
    Joe Donahue
    Theatrical icon and legend of the stage, Chita Rivera, died yesterday at the age of 91.
  • Book cover for "An Improvised Life: A Memoir" by Alan Arkin
    The Roundtable
    Alan Arkin - in memoriam
    Joe Donahue
    Academy and Tony Award-winning actor, Alan Arkin, has died at 89. Joe Donahue spoke with him on The Roundtable in 2011 about the memoir "An Improvised Life." In this wide-ranging interview Arkin recalls his time at Second City, his aversion to being typecast, and how winning the Oscar didn't change his career.
Load More