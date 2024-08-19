© 2024
The Roundtable

Vermont Public Theater and Shakespeare in the Woods Present "Twelfth Night"

By Joe Donahue
Published August 19, 2024 at 11:12 AM EDT

Vermont Public Theater will be presenting an outdoor free presentation of Shakespeare in the Woods production of “Twelfth Night” at Merchants Park in Downtown Bennington, Vermont. The night is a Fundraiser for Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless.

The family friendly production of “Twelfth Night” will be performed outside, rain or shine at 2 p.m. on Sunday August 25.

Audience members are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to enjoy the performance comfortably. Tickets are FREE but donations to BCCH are encouraged. To tell us more we welcome: Dina Janis - Artistic Director of Vermont Public Theater.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
Related Content
  • Artwork for HVSF 2024 season
    The Roundtable
    3 playwrights, united by adaptation, in fair Garrison where we lay our scene
    Sarah LaDuke
    This summer the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival in Garrison, New York is presenting three new plays written by three acclaimed theatre artists in rotating rep through Labor Day weekend. The plays are ““The Murder of Roger Ackroyd” adapted from Agatha Christie by Heidi Armbruster, “Medea: Re-versed” adapted from Euripides by Luis Quintero, and “By the Queen” inspired by Shakespeare’s use of Queen Margaret by Whitney White. Sarah LaDuke speaks with each playwright about their inspiration and output.
  • Artwork for "Forgivness" at BSC
    The Roundtable
    Barrington Stage Company presents World Premiere of "Forgiveness" by Mark St. Germain
    Joe Donahue
    Mark St. Germain’s new play, “Forgiveness,” having its World Premiere at Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Taking place in Minnesota, a former convict is allowed to seek forgiveness from the Governor. They have 10 minutes to plead their case in a dramatic, pressurized process to gain acceptance back into the fold, or be stuck forever on the outskirts of society.
  • The Roundtable
    Berkshire Theatre Group Presents the Musical "Pipe Dream"
    Sarah LaDuke
    “Pipe Dream” is a rarely produced stage musical with music by Richard Rodgers, book & lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the novels “Cannery Row” and “Sweet Thursday” by John Steinbeck. “Pipe Dream” will run at Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Stage in Stockbridge, Massachusetts through August 31.
