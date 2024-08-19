Vermont Public Theater and Shakespeare in the Woods Present "Twelfth Night"

Vermont Public Theater will be presenting an outdoor free presentation of Shakespeare in the Woods production of “Twelfth Night” at Merchants Park in Downtown Bennington, Vermont. The night is a Fundraiser for Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless.

The family friendly production of “Twelfth Night” will be performed outside, rain or shine at 2 p.m. on Sunday August 25.

Audience members are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to enjoy the performance comfortably. Tickets are FREE but donations to BCCH are encouraged. To tell us more we welcome: Dina Janis - Artistic Director of Vermont Public Theater.