Berkshire Theatre Group Presents the Musical "Pipe Dream"

“Pipe Dream” is a rarely produced stage musical with music by Richard Rodgers, book & lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the novels “Cannery Row” and “Sweet Thursday” by John Steinbeck.

Set against the backdrop of the Bear Flag Café, which is more brothel than café, the musical follows Suzy, a homeless girl, welcomed by Fauna, the compassionate madam of the establishment. Amidst an eclectic group of characters, Suzy’s encounter with Doc, a carefree marine biologist, sparks a tender and star-crossed romance.

“Pipe Dream” will run at Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Stage in Stockbridge, Massachusetts through August 31.

For Berkshire Theatre Group, “Pipe Dream” is directed by Kat Yen with choreography by Isadora Wolfe, music direction by Jacob Kerzner and has been orchestrated by Ross Patterson and Jacob Kerzner.

We are joined by three actors from the BTG production, Joe Joseph, Sharone Sayegh, and Hennessy Winkler. Welcome all!