© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Berkshire Theatre Group Presents the Musical "Pipe Dream"

By Sarah LaDuke
Published July 30, 2024 at 11:12 AM EDT

“Pipe Dream” is a rarely produced stage musical with music by Richard Rodgers, book & lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the novels “Cannery Row” and “Sweet Thursday” by John Steinbeck.

Set against the backdrop of the Bear Flag Café, which is more brothel than café, the musical follows Suzy, a homeless girl, welcomed by Fauna, the compassionate madam of the establishment. Amidst an eclectic group of characters, Suzy’s encounter with Doc, a carefree marine biologist, sparks a tender and star-crossed romance.

“Pipe Dream” will run at Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Stage in Stockbridge, Massachusetts through August 31.

For Berkshire Theatre Group, “Pipe Dream” is directed by Kat Yen with choreography by Isadora Wolfe, music direction by Jacob Kerzner and has been orchestrated by Ross Patterson and Jacob Kerzner.

We are joined by three actors from the BTG production, Joe Joseph, Sharone Sayegh, and Hennessy Winkler. Welcome all!

Tags
The Roundtable berkshire theatre groupPipe DreamJoe JosephSharone SayeghHennessy Winkler
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
Load More