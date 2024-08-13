© 2024
The Roundtable

Dinner, Democracy, and Dancing: A Summer Gala for Greenagers

By Joe Donahue
Published August 13, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT
provided

Greenagers is a wonderful example of culture at work. Partnering with environmental conservation organizations, community foundations, youth groups, and local farmers, their programs provide opportunities for younger generations to gain valuable skills and experience in the best of modern, sustainable practices.

Continuing the long traditions of stewardship for the land, traditional trades, and care for the community, Greenagers is the best of Berkshires culture – remembering our past as it imagines

On August 15th at 5:30 in South Egremont, Greenagers will present: "Dinner, Democracy, and Dancing: A Summer Gala for Greenagers." Keynote and conversation on why civic engagement matters will feature Governor Deval Patrick, Representative Smitty Pignatelli, and Greenagers youth.

We welcome: Will Conklin - Executive Director of and former Massachusetts Governor, Deval Patrick.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
