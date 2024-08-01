New York Parks and Trails with Chris Morris 8/1/24

We welcome Chris Morris, Trails Program Planner for the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation. He also oversees the agency’s Empire State Trail Program, which handles communication and coordination for the 750-mile-long multi-use trail that stretches from New York City, to Albany, Buffalo, and north along the Champlain valley to Canada. We'll talk about all that, this year’s Park’s Centennial Celebration, and take your calls. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

This year marks the one hundredth anniversary of the creation of the State Council of Parks, which created what is now the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation.

In 1924, Governor Alfred E. Smith and the state Legislature created the New York State Council of Parks while voters approved a $15 million bond act to build and enlarge a network of state parks. The system includes 360,000 acres of beaches, campgrounds, golf courses, and nearly 2,000 miles of trails for hiking, biking, birding, snowmobiling, and more.