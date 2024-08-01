Francine Prose's "1974: A Personal History"

The new book “1974: A Personal History” is the first work of memoir from New York Times Bestselling writer Francine Prose where she recounts a momentary but intense relationship she had with the troubled activist Anthony Russo, a galvanizing figure who paid a hefty psychic price for the leaking of the pentagon papers.

Prose digs deep into her memory framing her narrative around the nights in San Francisco when Russo would drive her through the city streets late at night with maniacal abandon telling her stories and bearing his soul. In Prose’s hands those untethered nights and the strange relationship with Russo becoming a mere reflecting urgent turbulent turning point in her generation’s history.