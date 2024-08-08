An Adventurous Life in Diplomacy: Ambassador Robert Gosende in Conversation with Jim Ketterer - Part 1

Ambassador Robert Gosende served as a diplomat in the US Foreign Service from the early 1960s to the end of the 1990s.

From his childhood in Massachusetts to the highest levels of diplomacy, his life story is filled with adventures and challenges - and historic moments. His career intersected with some of the most important places, people and events in the second half of the twentieth century, including Libya just before Qaddafi, Poland during the Cold War, Somalia during Blackhawk Down, South Africa during Apartheid, and Russia during Yeltsin's rule, plus positions in Washington and terms as diplomat-in-residence at Harvard and Georgetown.

To mark the 100th anniversary of the Foreign Service, Ambassador Gosende is in conversation in several episodes on The Roundtable with Jim Ketterer, regular Roundtable Panelist and Senior Fellow at the Bard Center for Civic Engagement.