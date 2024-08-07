Daniel Silva's "A Death in Cornwall"

Internationally acclaimed number one “New York Times” bestselling author Daniel Silva returns with a brutal murder, a missing masterpiece, and a mystery only Gabriel Allon can solve in his latest page-turner “A Death in Cornwall.”

Art restorer and legendary spy Gabriel Allon has slipped quietly into London to attend a reception celebrating the return of a stolen self-portrait by Vincent Van Gogh. But when an old friend from the Devon and Cornwall police seeks his help with a baffling murder investigation, he finds himself pursuing a powerful and dangerous new adversary.

Once again, the book is “A Death in Cornwall” by Daniel Silva.