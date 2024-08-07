© 2024
The Roundtable

Daniel Silva's "A Death in Cornwall"

By Joe Donahue
Published August 7, 2024 at 11:45 AM EDT

Internationally acclaimed number one “New York Times” bestselling author Daniel Silva returns with a brutal murder, a missing masterpiece, and a mystery only Gabriel Allon can solve in his latest page-turner “A Death in Cornwall.”

Art restorer and legendary spy Gabriel Allon has slipped quietly into London to attend a reception celebrating the return of a stolen self-portrait by Vincent Van Gogh. But when an old friend from the Devon and Cornwall police seeks his help with a baffling murder investigation, he finds himself pursuing a powerful and dangerous new adversary.

Once again, the book is “A Death in Cornwall” by Daniel Silva.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
