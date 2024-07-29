James Charles Smith's "Flightless Falcon"

In the new novel “Flightless Falcon” debut author James Charles Smith guides readers down I-70 on a nostalgic coming of age adventure.

The book delicately portrays the very nuances of American political beliefs during the late 1960s Vietnam War Era. “Flightless Falcon” the baby boomer psyche at a time when the threat of communism loomed from the east and the nuclear button was at the hands of military leaders across the globe. This was the world inherited by the then largest generation in American history and the lens which through which the main character, Sam Roberts, has to find himself as a young man.

James Charles Smith is the author of the book, and we welcome him to the RT.