© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Anna Motz's "If Love Could Kill: The Myths And Truths Of Women Who Commit Violence"

By Joe Donahue
Published August 2, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT

The book, “If Love Could Kill: The Myths And Truth Of Women Who Commit Violence,” Anna Motz is an acclaimed forensic psychotherapist who looks at women who commit extreme acts of violence and cruelty, at the underlying oppression, and abuse often at the heart of these crimes.

Women can be murderers and child abusers they can commit acts of extreme and sadistic brutalities. Those that do are outcasts from society and from womanhood itself. They are seen as monsters and angels of death that must be kept at a safe distance.

Anna Motz explores in depth the shockingly under examined psychological underpinnings of female violence. Far from the heartless and inhumane monsters we might believe them to be. These women are often victims of a culture of violence and emotional trauma.

Encore airing.

Tags
The Roundtable Anna Motzwomenviolence
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    8/2/24 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Tetherless World Professor of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences at RPI Jim Hendler, and Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, Cianna Freeman-Tolbert.
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    New York Parks and Trails with Chris Morris 8/1/24
    We welcome Chris Morris, Trails Program Planner for the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation. He also oversees the agency’s Empire State Trail Program, which handles communication and coordination for the 750-mile-long multi-use trail that stretches from New York City, to Albany, Buffalo, and north along the Champlain valley to Canada. We'll talk about all that and take your calls. Ray Graf hosts.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    8/1/24 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Professor of Political Science at Hartwick College in Oneonta, who studies gender in politics, women political candidates, women voters and women in elected office Laurel Elder, Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.
  • The Roundtable
    Francine Prose's "1974: A Personal History"
    Joe Donahue
    The new book “1974: A Personal History” is the first work of memoir from New York Times Bestselling writer Francine Prose where she recounts a momentary but intense relationship she had with the troubled activist Anthony Russo, a galvanizing figure who paid a hefty psychic price for the leaking of the pentagon papers.
  • The Roundtable
    Elle Reeve's "Black Pill: How I Witnessed the Darkest Corners of the Internet Come to Life, Poison Society, and Capture American Politics"
    Joe Donahue
    The new book “Black Pill: How I Witnessed the Darkest Corners of the Internet Come to Life, Poison Society, and Capture American Politics” is by CNN Correspondent Elle Reeve. It is a sprawling, strange, but true journey into the weirdest depths of the internet and into the real-world rooms where extremists made their plans, celebrated their victories, and retreated after defeats. To reveal the forces behind the white nationalist march on Charlottesville and the Capital insurrection on January 6th.
  • Tim Vercellotti
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner with Tim Vercellotti
    Ian Pickus
    The veepstakes is here.In today’s Congressional Corner, Tim Vercellotti of the Western New England University poll and professor of political science speaks with WAMC’s Ian Pickus. This interview was recorded July 29th.
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Stamps and Coins 7/31/24
    Bob Scott and David Tripp are back to talk stamp and coin collecting with you. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More