Anna Motz's "If Love Could Kill: The Myths And Truths Of Women Who Commit Violence"

The book, “If Love Could Kill: The Myths And Truth Of Women Who Commit Violence,” Anna Motz is an acclaimed forensic psychotherapist who looks at women who commit extreme acts of violence and cruelty, at the underlying oppression, and abuse often at the heart of these crimes.

Women can be murderers and child abusers they can commit acts of extreme and sadistic brutalities. Those that do are outcasts from society and from womanhood itself. They are seen as monsters and angels of death that must be kept at a safe distance.

Anna Motz explores in depth the shockingly under examined psychological underpinnings of female violence. Far from the heartless and inhumane monsters we might believe them to be. These women are often victims of a culture of violence and emotional trauma.

