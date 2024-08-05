© 2024
The Roundtable

WIT: Words, Ideas, and Thinkers Literary Festival in Lenox, MA 9/27-9/29

By Joe Donahue
Published August 5, 2024 at 11:11 AM EDT
Artwork for 2024 WIT Festival

The Authors Guild Foundation’s WIT: Words, Ideas, and Thinkers Literary Festival will return next month to Lenox, MA and explore the theme: The Power of Words: Why Writers Matter. It runs from Friday, September 27 - Sunday, September 29th. Marie Arana, President of the Authors Guild Foundation Board of Directors, will join us this morning for a preview.

Marie Arana is a prizewinning author, critic, and former Literary Director of the Library of Congress.

Marie will also be presenting at the festival with author Luis Alberto Urrea on Sunday, September 29, at 3:30 p.m. Her new book is LATINOLAND, where she offers readers a sweeping, personal portrait of the largest racial and ethnic minority in the United States.

Joining Arana for a discussion of the many “Latinolands” they have lived in, imagined, and reported on is the acclaimed writer Luis Alberto Urrea, who uses his dual-culture life experiences to explore themes of love, loss, and triumph.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
