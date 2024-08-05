WIT: Words, Ideas, and Thinkers Literary Festival in Lenox, MA 9/27-9/29

The Authors Guild Foundation’s WIT: Words, Ideas, and Thinkers Literary Festival will return next month to Lenox, MA and explore the theme: The Power of Words: Why Writers Matter. It runs from Friday, September 27 - Sunday, September 29th. Marie Arana, President of the Authors Guild Foundation Board of Directors, will join us this morning for a preview.

Marie Arana is a prizewinning author, critic, and former Literary Director of the Library of Congress.

Marie will also be presenting at the festival with author Luis Alberto Urrea on Sunday, September 29, at 3:30 p.m. Her new book is LATINOLAND, where she offers readers a sweeping, personal portrait of the largest racial and ethnic minority in the United States.

Joining Arana for a discussion of the many “Latinolands” they have lived in, imagined, and reported on is the acclaimed writer Luis Alberto Urrea, who uses his dual-culture life experiences to explore themes of love, loss, and triumph.

