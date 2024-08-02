Cole Center opens at the Thomas Cole National Historic Site

The Thomas Cole National Historic Site has a new visitors center that transforms how people experience the national historic landmark, orienting them toward the Catskill Mountains that so inspired the artist and early environmentalist Thomas Cole.

The building – named the Cole Center – has been designed by Stephen Shadley, the renowned New York City-based architectural designer who is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Thomas Cole Site. He is best-known for creating homes for Hollywood stars including Jennifer Aniston and Diane Keaton.

The Cole Center is the first cultural building that Shadley has designed. As Thomas Cole was himself an architect, the new building reflects his sensibilities while contributing to the campus anew.