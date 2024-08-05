© 2024
The Roundtable

A preview of Tanglewood on Parade with Tony Fogg

By Joe Donahue
Published August 5, 2024 at 10:45 AM EDT
Tony Fogg at Tanglewood

The annual Tanglewood on Parade concert brings together the best of The Boston Symphony Orchestra and The Boston Pops in a day full of family fun and lively music, culminating in an exciting evening of performances and fireworks.

The evening concert will include special tributes to late Maestro Seiji Ozawa – the former head of the BSO died earlier this year at the age of 88.

Tony Fogg is the Vice President for Artistic Planning at The Boston Symphony Orchestra and he joins us with a preview of Tanglewood on Parade.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
