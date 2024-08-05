A preview of Tanglewood on Parade with Tony Fogg

The annual Tanglewood on Parade concert brings together the best of The Boston Symphony Orchestra and The Boston Pops in a day full of family fun and lively music, culminating in an exciting evening of performances and fireworks.

The evening concert will include special tributes to late Maestro Seiji Ozawa – the former head of the BSO died earlier this year at the age of 88.

Tony Fogg is the Vice President for Artistic Planning at The Boston Symphony Orchestra and he joins us with a preview of Tanglewood on Parade.