Steven Brill's "The Death of Truth"

How did we become a world with facts, shared truths, have lost their power to hold us together as a community as a country, globally? How have we allowed the proliferation of alternative facts, hoaxes, even conspiracy theories to destroy our trust in institutions, leaders, and legitimate experts.

Bestselling journalist Steven Brill documents the forces and people from Silicon Valley to Madison Avenue to Moscow to Washington that have created and exploited this world of chaos and division and offers practical solutions for what can be done about it. As a cofounder of NewsGuard, a company that tracks online misinformation, Steven Brill has observed the rise of fake news from a front row seat.

His new book is The Death of Truth: How Social Media and the Internet Gave Snake Oil Salesmen and Demagogues the Weapons They Needed to Destroy Trust and Polarize the World--And What We Can Do About It.” Steven Brill is the best-selling author of “The Teamsters,” “America’s Bitter Pill,” and “Tailspin.” He has written for “The New York Times,” the “New Yorker,” and is cofounder and CEO of NewsGuard as well as founder of “The American Lawyer” and “Brill’s Content Magazine.”

