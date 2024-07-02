U.S. Premiere of "Catarina and the Beauty of Killing Fascists" at PS21

PS21 in Chatham, New York presents adventurous, thought-provoking productions by leading and emerging American and international artists. Later this week, on July 5 and 6, they are presenting one of the season’s most innovative and timely works, the US Premiere of “Catarina and the Beauty of Killing Fascists.”

Portuguese director and playwright Tiago Rodrigues explores a family’s ritual of revenge against the Salazar dictatorship and asks, can we defend democracy by violating its principles? Instead of celebrating the 50th anniversary of the end of fascism in Europe, Rodrigues and his eight exceptional actors make palpable the threat that has reemerged, on the continent and beyond.

"Catarina" is at PS21 on July 4 weekend, a time to reflect on the history and prospects of our own democratic institutions. To tell us about the production and other upcoming events, we welcome Executive and Artistic Director of PS21, Elena Siyanko.

