Donny Osmond: Direct From Vegas at The Palace Theater

Donny Osmond has become a worldwide music legend selling over 100 million records receiving 33 gold records and preformed to millions of fans around the globe during his six-decade long career. He’s bringing his Las Vegas show to Palace Theater in Albany, New York on July 3rd. He headlines his award-winning solo residency at Harrah’s, a musical journey of his unparalleled life as one of the most recognized entertainers in the world.

December of 2024 will mark the return to the stage for Donny Osmond at the Edinburgh Playhouse in Scotland where he will once again headline in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Donny Osmond further gained fame due to the success of the 1970s variety series “Donny and Marie” which Osmond hosted with his sister Marie. The Donny and Marie duo also released a series of top 10 hits and gold albums and hosted a syndicated daytime talk show. Donny and Marie retired from headlining a 11-year Las Vegas residency at the Flamingo Las Vegas in 2019.

One of the most recognized entertainers in the world, we welcome Donny Osmond to the RT.