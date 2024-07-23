Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore and Merritt Bookstore
This morning, we have two booksellers from two bookstores joining us with books we should pay attention to. This morning, we welcome Paul Thompson from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, NY and Manchester Center, VT and we also welcome Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Albany, NY.
Paul:
- Age of Revolutions by Fareed Zakaria
- Rebellion by Robert Kagan
- Max and the House of Spies by Adam Gidwitz
- The Inquisitor's Tale by Adam Gidwitz
- Clear by Carys Davies
- Tom Lake by Ann Patchett
- A Fate Inked in Blood by Danielle Jenson
Kira:
- A Novel Love Story by Ashley Poston
- The Lily in the Valley by Honoré de Balzac
- Spanking Shakespeare by Jake Wizner
- Sandwich by Catherine Newman
- The Architect and Designer Birthday Book by James Biber
- Anyone’s Ghost by August Thompson
- Good Inside by Dr. Becky Kennedy
- Ant and Bee and Kind Dog by Angela Banner