The Roundtable

Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore and Merritt Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published July 23, 2024 at 11:30 AM EDT

This morning, we have two booksellers from two bookstores joining us with books we should pay attention to. This morning, we welcome Paul Thompson from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, NY and Manchester Center, VT and we also welcome Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Albany, NY.

Paul:

  • Age of Revolutions by Fareed Zakaria
  • Rebellion by Robert Kagan
  • Max and the House of Spies by Adam Gidwitz
  • The Inquisitor's Tale by Adam Gidwitz
  • Clear by Carys Davies
  • Tom Lake by Ann Patchett
  • A Fate Inked in Blood by Danielle Jenson

Kira:

  • A Novel Love Story by Ashley Poston
  • The Lily in the Valley by Honoré de Balzac
  • Spanking Shakespeare by Jake Wizner
  • Sandwich by Catherine Newman
  • The Architect and Designer Birthday Book by James Biber
  • Anyone’s Ghost by August Thompson
  • Good Inside by Dr. Becky Kennedy
  • Ant and Bee and Kind Dog by Angela Banner

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
