Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore and The Bookstore in Lenox
This week's Book Picks come from Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, NY and Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, MA for our selections this week.
Amy Zimmerman:
- Carrie, Carolyn, Coco by Sarah Gerard
- How to Read a Book by Monica Wood
- To and Fro by Leah Hager Cohen
- Lucky Red by Claudia Cravens
- The Pairing by Casey McQuiston
- The Wedding People by Alison Espach
Matt Tannenbaum:
- Chasing Rembrandt by Richard Stevenson
- Mozart in Italy by Jane Glover
- Music and Mind edited by Renee Fleming
- Wonder of Small Things edited by James Crews
- Moral Minority by Brooke Allen