The Roundtable

Book Picks - Oblong Books and Open Door Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published July 9, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
Book covers for titles listed on this post

This week's Book Picks comes from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, New York and Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, New York.

Lily Bartels:

  • Long Island Compromise by Taffy Brodesser-Akner
  • The Wedding People by Alison Espach
  • There Is No Ethan by Anna Akbari
  • The Cliffs by J. Courtney Sullivan
  • The Forgotten Names by Mario Escobar

Suzanne Hermans:

  • I'm Mostly Here to Enjoy Myself by Glynnis MacNicol (event 7/9)
  • A Few Rules for Predicting the Future by Octavia Butler
  • State of Paradise by Laura van den Berg
  • The Main Character by Jaclyn Goldis
  • Middle of the Night by Riley Sager
  • Woe: A Housecat's Story of Despair by Lucy Knisley (event 7/12)
  • They Call Me No Sam! by Drew Daywalt

Both:

  • The God of the Woods by Liz Moore
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
