Book Picks - Oblong Books and Open Door Bookstore
This week's Book Picks comes from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, New York and Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, New York.
Lily Bartels:
- Long Island Compromise by Taffy Brodesser-Akner
- The Wedding People by Alison Espach
- There Is No Ethan by Anna Akbari
- The Cliffs by J. Courtney Sullivan
- The Forgotten Names by Mario Escobar
Suzanne Hermans:
- I'm Mostly Here to Enjoy Myself by Glynnis MacNicol (event 7/9)
- A Few Rules for Predicting the Future by Octavia Butler
- State of Paradise by Laura van den Berg
- The Main Character by Jaclyn Goldis
- Middle of the Night by Riley Sager
- Woe: A Housecat's Story of Despair by Lucy Knisley (event 7/12)
- They Call Me No Sam! by Drew Daywalt
Both:
- The God of the Woods by Liz Moore