Book Picks - The Golden Notebook and The Odyssey Bookshop

This week we welcome Jackie Kellachan from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY and Joan Grenier from Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA for our selections this week.

The Golden Notebook:

Nothing: John Cage and 4'33 by Nicholas Day and Chris Raschka (event 7/27 at Maverick Concert Hall)

My Mama, Cass by Owen Elliot Kugel (event 7/20 at Mountview Studio)

Under A Rock by Chris Stein (in-store signing 7/27)

God of The Woods by Liz Moore (will be joining Golden Notebook’s August book club)

Feh: A Memoir by Shalom Auslander

Paradise Bronx: The Life and Times of New York's Greatest Borough by Ian Frazier

Odyssey:

The Dark Wives by Ann Cleeves (August 2024 pub date)

A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy by Nathan Thrall (2024 Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction)

Everyone Who is Gone is Here: The United States, Central America, and the Making of a Crisis by Jonathan Blitzer

The History of Sound: Stories by Ben Shattuck

Swift River: A Novel by Essie Chambers

Huddud’s House: A Novel by Fadi Azzam