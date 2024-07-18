© 2024
The Roundtable

Barrington Stage Company Presents the play "Boeing Boeing"

By Joe Donahue
Published July 18, 2024 at 11:12 AM EDT

Barrington Stage Company began its run of Mark Camoletti’s hilarious 1960 French farce “Boeing Boeing.” Performances go through August 3rd and the play won a new generation of fans with a critically acclaimed award-winning Broadway production in 2008.

At Barrington Stage “Boeing Boeing” stars Debra Jo Rupp known for her television roles in “That 70s Show” and “That 90s Show.” At BSC she starred in "Ring Around the Moon," “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “The Laramie Project,” and starred in the one woman show “Becoming Dr. Ruth.” “Boeing Boeing” brings us to Paris in the swinging 1960s where playboy Bernard, with help from his housekeeper Bertha, helps with a rotating group of flight attendants on standby. But with the arrival of long-lost friend Robert and the new Boeing jet Bernard’ plan do hit some turbulence.

“Boeing Boeing” runs July 17th till August 3rd at Boyd-Quinton Stage and is presented by Barrington Stage Company. It is a pleasure to welcome Debra Jo Rupp to the RT.

barrington stage companyplaydebra jo rupp
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
