Barrington Stage Company Presents the play "Boeing Boeing"

Barrington Stage Company began its run of Mark Camoletti’s hilarious 1960 French farce “Boeing Boeing.” Performances go through August 3rd and the play won a new generation of fans with a critically acclaimed award-winning Broadway production in 2008.

At Barrington Stage “Boeing Boeing” stars Debra Jo Rupp known for her television roles in “That 70s Show” and “That 90s Show.” At BSC she starred in "Ring Around the Moon," “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “The Laramie Project,” and starred in the one woman show “Becoming Dr. Ruth.” “Boeing Boeing” brings us to Paris in the swinging 1960s where playboy Bernard, with help from his housekeeper Bertha, helps with a rotating group of flight attendants on standby. But with the arrival of long-lost friend Robert and the new Boeing jet Bernard’ plan do hit some turbulence.

“Boeing Boeing” runs July 17th till August 3rd at Boyd-Quinton Stage and is presented by Barrington Stage Company. It is a pleasure to welcome Debra Jo Rupp to the RT.