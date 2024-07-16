© 2024
The Roundtable

Great Barrington Public Theatre Presents "Survival of the Unfit"

By Joe Donahue
Published July 16, 2024 at 11:12 AM EDT

Great Barrington Public Theatre on the McConnell Theater mainstage, is presenting the American premiere of "Survival of the Unfit" – running through July 21.

"Survival of the Unfit" is a razor-sharp, take-no-prisoners living room dramedy by Oren Safdie. It made its world premiere in 2023 in at the Moscow Theater of The Modern Play. Russian theater circles and reviewers loved it. It takes audiences to an edgy, merciless meet-the-parents dinner party where honesty is dished up, along with just desserts. Touching on themes of love, loss, loyalty, and acceptance of others’ flaws, it redefines what family means today.

Matthew Penn has directed and/or produced over 200 episodes of some of television's most admired series. Penn's career began at "Law and Order" where he was nominated for an Emmy for Best Director for the episode 'Empire' starring Julia Roberts. Other respected series are "Orange is the New Black," "NYPD Blue," "Damages," and "The Sopranos." Also, Penn is known for his work on stage. Most recently, directing Glenn Close in the Public Theater's production of Jane Anderson's "Mother of the Maid." Matt Penn will direct the four-person cast including our next guest.

Veteran actress Carolyn Hennesy. She won an Emmy Award in 2017 for her role as Karen Blackwell in “The Bay.” She has also starred in “Dark Justice” and “Dawson’s Creek,” but Hennesy is probably most known by television audiences as playing Diane Miller in “General Hospital,” a role that she has been playing since 2006. In “Survival of the Unfit,” Hennesy plays the mother, Shirley. We welcome her and Matt to the RT.

The Roundtable Great Barrington Public Theatermatthew pennCarolyn Hennesyplay
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
