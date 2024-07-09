New York City Ballet at SPAC

Saratoga Performing Arts Center welcomes the New York City Ballet this week. The season features four unique programs from tonight -July 13th as part of NYCB’s historic 75thanniversary and its 58th season in Saratoga.

Opening the season tonight is “NYCB On and Off Stage,” hosted by NYCB principal dancers for a unique “behind the curtain” experience featuring excerpts from the week’s ballets and culminating with a celebratory after party. Highlighting the residency is George Balanchine’s three-act work "Jewels." Also featured are two evenings dedicated to works by contemporary choreographers.

To tell us more and give us a preview of the season, we welcome New York City Ballet Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford.