The Roundtable

New York City Ballet at SPAC

By Joe Donahue
Published July 9, 2024 at 11:08 AM EDT
New York City Ballet images as preview of SPAC season 2024
Provided - SPAC/NYCB

Saratoga Performing Arts Center welcomes the New York City Ballet this week. The season features four unique programs from tonight -July 13th as part of NYCB’s historic 75thanniversary and its 58th season in Saratoga.

Opening the season tonight is “NYCB On and Off Stage,” hosted by NYCB principal dancers for a unique “behind the curtain” experience featuring excerpts from the week’s ballets and culminating with a celebratory after party. Highlighting the residency is George Balanchine’s three-act work "Jewels." Also featured are two evenings dedicated to works by contemporary choreographers.

To tell us more and give us a preview of the season, we welcome New York City Ballet Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford.

SPACnew york city balletnycbSaratoga Performing Arts Centerdanceballet
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
Joe Donahue
