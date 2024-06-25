© 2024
The Roundtable

Woodstock Fringe Presents "Brother's Keeper"

By Joe Donahue
Published June 25, 2024 at 10:50 AM EDT

Woodstock Fringe is presenting "Brother’s Keeper," written and performed by Wallace Norman at the Phoenicia Playhouse June 28 and 29.

"Brother’s Keeper" will be presented on the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, June 28, 1969. The riots are widely considered the watershed event that transformed the gay liberation movement and the twentieth-century fight for LGBTQ+ rights in the United States.

Playing 13 characters, Norman shares the journey of two young boys who are abused by a member of the Catholic clergy. Norman shifts between the two main characters as they grow up and apart. One does not survive the trauma. The other bravely confronts his abuser. This cathartic act leads to healing, love and a kind of peace.

Stage direction is by Shelley Wyant. Both Shelly and Wallace join us this morning.

The Roundtable playwallace normanShelley Wyantlgbtqai+one-person showphoenicia playhousewoodstock fringestonewallstonewall riotStonewall Inn
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
