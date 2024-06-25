Woodstock Fringe Presents "Brother's Keeper"

Woodstock Fringe is presenting "Brother’s Keeper," written and performed by Wallace Norman at the Phoenicia Playhouse June 28 and 29.

"Brother’s Keeper" will be presented on the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, June 28, 1969. The riots are widely considered the watershed event that transformed the gay liberation movement and the twentieth-century fight for LGBTQ+ rights in the United States.

Playing 13 characters, Norman shares the journey of two young boys who are abused by a member of the Catholic clergy. Norman shifts between the two main characters as they grow up and apart. One does not survive the trauma. The other bravely confronts his abuser. This cathartic act leads to healing, love and a kind of peace.

Stage direction is by Shelley Wyant. Both Shelly and Wallace join us this morning.