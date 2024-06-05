© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Albany Symphony presents 2024 American Music Festival

By Joe Donahue
Published June 5, 2024 at 11:16 AM EDT
American music festival logo 2024

The two-time Grammy award-winning Albany Symphony is presenting extraordinary, captivating and stunning works by composers of our time at the 2024 American Music Festival: Water Music NY More Voices. The weekend event also celebrates 30 years of Dogs of Desire. The concerts will take place June 7th through June 9th at the gorgeous EMPAC concert hall located on the RPI campus, and at locations throughout Troy, NY.

To tell us more about the 2024 American Music Festival we welcome ASO Music Director and Maestro - David Alan Miller.

Tags
The Roundtable Albany Symphony Orchestraamerican music festivalDogs of DesiretroyDavid Alan Millermusic festivalclassical musiccontemporary music
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    6/5/24 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are former NY 19 Congressperson and attorney John Faso, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and Albany Law School Professor of Law, Director of The Justice Center, and Director of Immigration Law Clinic Sarah Rogerson.
  • Book covers for titles listed on this page.
    The Roundtable
    Book Picks - The Bookloft and Northshire Bookstore
    Joe Donahue
    This morning, we have two booksellers from two bookstores joining us with books we should pay attention to. This week we welcome Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, MA and Jericha A. Harriman from of Northshire Bookstore in Manchester, Vermont and Saratoga, New York.
  • Mostly modern festival logo
    The Roundtable
    2024 Mostly Modern Festival
    Joe Donahue
    The Mostly Modern Festival returns to Saratoga Springs for its fifth season from June 6th – 21st at the Arthur Zankel Music Center on the Skidmore College campus. Co-founded by the husband-and-wife team, composer Robert Paterson and violinist Victoria Paterson, the festival emphasizes modern classical music, paired with outstanding repertoire from the 20th century.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    6/4/24 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, and former Associate Editor of the TImes Union Mike Spain.
  • The Roundtable
    Former FBI Director James Comey on the Trump verdict
    Joe Donahue
    James Comey served as FBI Director beginning in 2013. He was fired by President Donald Trump and 2017. Earlier, while FBI Director, he came under intense criticism for concluding that Hillary Clinton, then the Democratic presidential candidate, had shown "extreme carelessness" by using a private email server for matters related to the U.S. State Department. However, they did not advise pressing charges. Clinton believes this contributed to her loss to Donald Trump in 2016. Joe Donahue spoke with James Comey on Monday about his initial reaction to Donald Trump being convicted last week on 34 felony charges.
Load More