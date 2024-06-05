Albany Symphony presents 2024 American Music Festival

The two-time Grammy award-winning Albany Symphony is presenting extraordinary, captivating and stunning works by composers of our time at the 2024 American Music Festival: Water Music NY More Voices. The weekend event also celebrates 30 years of Dogs of Desire. The concerts will take place June 7th through June 9th at the gorgeous EMPAC concert hall located on the RPI campus, and at locations throughout Troy, NY.

To tell us more about the 2024 American Music Festival we welcome ASO Music Director and Maestro - David Alan Miller.