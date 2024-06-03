Black Dome Press presents new Columbia County field guide

Featuring 36 discreet natural habitats in the Hudson Valley’s Columbia County, and illustrated with over 750 full-color photographs, maps, graphs, tables, and charts, “From the Hudson to the Taconics: An Ecological and Cultural Field Guide to the Habitats of Columbia County” offers readers an in-depth look at the ecology, history, and cultural impact of natural habitats throughout the county and is the culmination of over two decades of research.

This morning we welcome co-authors Claudia Knab-Vispo and Conrad Vispo.